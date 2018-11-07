WWE News: AJ Styles reaches 365 days as WWE Champion, on the brink of major record

A Phenomenal WWE Champion

What's the story?

SmackDown Live's top star, AJ Styles, has moved up the ladder for record-setting titleholders in the company's history after reaching the milestone of 365 days as WWE Champion.

His title reign could reach an even bigger milestone should he remain champion until the Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

Styles' title reign began on Nov. 6, 2018 when The Phenomenal One defeated Jinder Mahal in Manchester, England to become a two-time WWE Champion.

Fans expected his reign to end at WrestleMania 34 against Shinsuke Nakamura, but Styles would defeat Nakamura and variety of other superstars to reach his current milestone.

The heart of the matter

With 365 days and counting as WWE Champion, Styles has blitzed past the title reigns of The Ultimate Warrior, "Superstar" Billy Graham, Kevin Nash and others.

As of Nov. 6, 2018, Styles has replaced WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan as the ninth longest-reigning WWE Champion in history. Styles is also expected to surpass the title reigns of John Cena and the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage to become the seventh-longest reigning champion in company history.

However, the last feasible milestone for Styles as WWE Champion would be to hold the title until January 16, 2019 and surpass CM Punk's 434-day reign with the championship.

There are some interesting similarities between Punk's and Styles' championship reigns with both men winning the title for a second time in the month of November to kick start a record-setting reign.

If Styles does surpass Punk's reign and loses the title at the Royal Rumble, he'll have been champion for 446 days.

What's next?

Styles' last pay-per-view title defense is expected to take place at the TLC show on Dec. 16 at the SAP Center in Los Angeles, California.

His match at TLC will more than likely be a determining factor in whether or not the company wants him to break Punk's record.

