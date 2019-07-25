WWE News: AJ Styles reacts to NJPW star's comments on The OC

The Club

What's the story?

WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan and referred to NJPW star Tama Tonga as being drunk.

Tonga had previously said that the Bullet Club will always be the only club that matters.

In case you didn't know...

A while ago, AJ Styles turned heel on an episode of Monday Night RAW, after losing a match to Ricochet in the main event of the show. Styles rejoined The Club in the process, aligning himself with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

This week on WWE RAW Reunion. AJ Styles and The Club announced a new name for the trio. The faction will now be called The OC. Styles, Gallows, and Anderson were later confronted by D-Generation X, who fended off the villainous trio.

The heart of the matter

Longtime fans of The Bullet Club know that NJPW wrestler Tama Tonga was a part of the faction back when it ran roughshod in the Japanese promotion. Tonga had recently posted a tweet stating that there is only one true Club that matters, and that is the Bullet Club. A fan tweeted about The Club's brand new name being cringeworthy, to which Styles responded by telling him to calm down. Another fan chimed in and quoted Tama Tonga about there being only one true club that matters.

Styles responded with a slight jibe at Tonga, saying that he's drunk.

What's next?

The newly reformed Club has a ton of potential going forward, and has given rise to a string of possibilities, like Finn Balor eventually joining the faction, or The Club taking on The Undisputed Era somewhere down the line.

What are your views on The OC? What do you think of the new name? Sound off in the comment section!