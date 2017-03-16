WWE News: AJ Styles responds to claims that he carried John Cena and Roman Reigns

The Phenomenal One heaped praise on John Cena and Roman Reigns

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Mar 2017, 12:45 IST

The past one year has been ‘phenomenal’ for AJ Styles in the WWE

What’s the story?

The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, was on the Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast last week. The former WWE champion opened up on his mental state going into title bouts with Roman Reigns and John Cena and being a part of some of the best matches of the last year

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles debuted in the WWE in January last year at the Royal Rumble pay per view. There has been no looking back for the Phenomenal One since then as he stitched together brilliant matches against Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Dean Ambrose.

Styles came to the company as an upper mid-card guy, but he climbed the ranks to win the WWE Championship at Backlash from Dean Ambrose because of his hard work and sheer talent inside the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

Styles recounted working with John Cena on the podcast. He said that he did not carry John Cena in any of their matches together. Styles claimed that it need two men to make put on a show. He heaped praise on ‘Big Match John’ saying that the Leader of the Cenation was willing to do whatever was needed to make the match great.

Styles also had good things to say about Roman Reigns. Styles worked a couple of main events with Roman Reigns at Payback and Extreme Rules last year. Styles stated that he trusted Reigns’ abilities inside the ring and went ahead with the spots they had decided. He recalled saying to himself about Roman, “Holy cow, he's a lot better than anybody thinks he is.”

Styles responded to people saying that he could have a great match with a broomstick, declaring that it would be a let-down for the audience. He joked that he would put his best efforts, but the contest would fail to deliver the goods.

What’s next?

AJ Styles is now facing a unique situation after the last episode of Smackdown LIVE. General manager Daniel Bryan fired him for the assault on Shane McMahon. But Shane later said that Styles would be in a match at Wrestlemania, subtly implying that Styles would go up against Shane at the grand event.

Author's Take

2016 was a fairytale year for AJ Styles. Styles joined the WWE coming off a great match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 10. His debut at Royal Rumble created ripples around the world of pro-wrestling, with fans claiming that finally one of the best pro-wrestlers in the world had made it to the big league.

Styles continued to put on spectacular matches night after night, making him one of the most distinguished superstars on the roster. He brought out the best of Roman Reigns in the two pay per view matches that they headlined together. AJ Styles may be too modest to admit it, but he was certainly a catalyst in Roman Reigns and John Cena putting on some of the greatest matches in 2016.

