WWE News: AJ Styles reveals a major dream match could be in the works

AJ Styles has his sights set on a show-stealing WrestleMania match, and he's already set about pitching his case...

by Elliott Binks News 31 Jul 2017, 00:43 IST

Enter caption

What’s the story?

Good news for fans of good things, and in particular good things involving AJ Styles. In a recent appearance on Edge & Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness, the current US Champion revealed that he wants to rekindle his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, ideally at WrestleMania.

And not only that, but he’s even broached the subject with WWE officials, reiterating how important the feud is to him.

In case you didn’t know…

Styles and Nakamura have a history together from their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Their ties to Bullet Club and CHAOS saw them square off in a handful of tag team matches, but it was their one-on-one meeting from Wrestle Kingdom 9 which really stole the headlines, and was undoubtedly better than anything WWE has put on since.

Going in depth

Not only does Styles want to face Nakamura in a major match at WrestleMania, he also wants the story of the feud to be afforded the time and effort it deserves.

Styles spoke of stretching the build out for as long as possible, with multiple teases on the way to the payoff—teases not unlike their stare down at last month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Next steps

For the time being, both guys seem to have their hands full—Styles with Kevin Owens and the US Championship, and Nakamura with the prospect of becoming number one contender for the WWE title—so this one may have to wait until after SummerSlam.

But that still leaves heaps of time with which to give this one the kind of build Styles was alluding to on the podcast. Expect to see a few more teases, perhaps leading to some kind of stand-off in one of the traditional elimination matches at this year’s Survivor Series show.

Author’s take

With Styles seemingly pushing so hard for this Nakamura dream match to become a reality, realistically it seems like Vince McMahon is the only remaining stumbling block.

Obviously, McMahon knows money when he smells it, but his recent track record of ignoring what anybody else thinks and just bulldozing ahead with his own agenda does add a shade of doubt to the situation (cough, Roman Reigns, cough).

Still, looking at this one from the outside, it seems like a no-brainer. Here’s hoping Styles has enough pull or, rather, the powers that be simply have the sense and benevolence to go ahead and book the match.