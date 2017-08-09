WWE News: AJ Styles reveals dream opponent for Wrestlemania 34

Here's who AJ Styles would love to face at Wrestlemania 34 next year.

AJ Styles has big hopes for himself at Wrestlemania 34

What’s the story?

In a recent Q&A at Wizard World Columbus, AJ Styles revealed his dream opponent for next year’s edition of Wrestlemania, and named Shinsuke Nakamura as the man he wants to face.

Styles alluded to the fact that he would also like to potentially face Finn Balor on the grandest stage of them all, but a match with Balor at Wrestlemania 34 seems unlikely as of this moment given the fact that Balor is on RAW while Styles himself performs for the SmackDown brand.

Furthermore, Styles asserted that he would love for Nakamura to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam since that could set up a showdown with him at Wrestlemania 34 next year.

In case you didn’t know…

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are widely regarded as two of the best professional wrestling performers today.

Both WWE Superstars were well-known in the industry before they even signed with the WWE. Besides, both Styles and Nakamura have quickly ascended to the top of the food chain in the WWE Universe as well.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles had words of high praise for Shinsuke Nakamura, stating that the Japanese Superstar is extremely charismatic in what he does and has paid his dues in the professional wrestling business, with his highly respectable body of work in Japan.

On potentially facing Nakamura at Wrestlemania 34, Styles stated, “I’m picking Shinsuke. Sorry, that’s nothing on Finn Balor. The reason why I say this is because at WrestleMania, it’s not going to happen with Finn Balor and I. Why? Because he’s on RAW.”

“Shinsuke’s my best chance getting into that Main Event picture at Wrestlemania, that’s why he wins the championship. I hope he wins it so I can get in there and wrestle him at WrestleMania.”

What’s next?

AJ Styles is presently scheduled to defend his WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens at SummerSlam on August 20th, with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon serving as the special guest referee for the matchup.

Author’s take

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura is without a doubt a professional wrestling fan’s dream match.

Besides, I’d also like to see Styles face off with Finn Balor in the days to come, should the two of them somehow end up on the same brand. After all, when it comes to the WWE, anything can happen.