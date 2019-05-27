WWE News: AJ Styles reveals goal before retiring from WWE

AJ Styles

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Newsweek on a variety of wrestling topics.

Styles stated that he wants to become the Universal Champion before retiring from WWE.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was signed by WCW in its dying days, and later became a megastar after competing in TNA and NJPW for a better part of his in-ring career.

Styles was signed by WWE in 2016, and debuted in the Royal Rumble match. He went on to become a multiple-time WWE Champion and a mainstay on the SmackDown Live brand. Recently, Styles was drafted to Monday Night Raw in the Superstar Shakeup.

Upon his arrival, AJ became the #1 contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Title, and faced him in a dream match at WWE Money in The Bank, in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Newsweek, Styles said that he wants to become the top champion on the red brand before he retires from WWE. He added that he has lost the WWE Title before and has found his way back to the chase, and he would do the same with the Universal Title.

Just because you lose doesn’t mean it’s over. I’ve lost before. I’ve lost the WWE championship before. You find your way back into the hunt. You may get derailed by going to the back of the line but you want what you want. And I want to be Universal Champion before my career is over.

What's next?

From what we saw on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles might be going into a feud with Baron Corbin in the coming weeks.

Will Styles be able to achieve his goal?