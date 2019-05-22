WWE News: AJ Styles reveals what he told Seth Rollins after their match

Touch of class!

What’s the story?

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins faced off at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. The WWE Universal Championship was on the line, and Rollins managed to hold on to his title.

After the match, the two were seen showing respect to each other in the ring, shaking hands and then exchanging a few words. The WWE Universe loved this moment, and now, Styles has revealed what they spoke in the ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Rollins successfully defended his WWE Universal Title at Money in the Bank against AJ Styles. The match was easily one the best on the PPV despite the result being very clear to all from the beginning.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins had a brilliant match at Money in the Bank and the classy moment at the end of the match made it even better. Talking to Newsweek [H/T Wrestling Edge] about his match against the former Shield member, he said:

“I told Seth I was right when I said 13 years ago that he would be something special in this business, we both respected each other that was never in question. It was two guys, two egos and a lot of testosterone that you’re going to get a fight when two big dogs get next to each other. Tempers go awry and next thing you know we’re fighting and it is what it is, but when it’s over and someone comes out the better man you shake hands.”

What’s next?

Seth Rollins is expected to face Mr Money in the Bak, Brock Lesnar at WWE Super Show-Down next month. Meanwhile, AJ Styles teased a feud with Baron Corbin backstage on Monday Night Raw. The former WWE Champion slapped Corbin in the face after the former GM-elect interrupted his interview.