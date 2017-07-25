WWE News: AJ Styles reveals when Vince McMahon was sold on him

Styles joined the WWE in 2016 after spending years in rival promotions.

by Nishant Jayaram News 25 Jul 2017, 18:56 IST

Vince McMahon and AJ Styles

Former United States Champion AJ Styles recently revealed when Vince McMahon was convinced of his abilities in a WWE ring, during an interview with the Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast.

Styles switched to WWE in January of 2016, finally returning to the promotion where he wrestled briefly in 2002.

The Phenomenal One wrestled for Ring of Honor, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, before switching to the WWE. In his short time with the WWE, Styles has already won the WWE Championship and was also the United States Champion, before being defeated by Kevin Owens recently at Battleground.

In the Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, Styles spoke on a wide range of topics, including the NJPW stars that he wanted to see in the WWE.

The former United States Champion also revealed when Vince McMahon was convinced about his ability in the ring, "Well, I think it was the MizTV where I beat him up. I think that's when he goes, 'whoa, okay…' It's one of those things where you've just got to… I don't know… I think Vince kind of likes a tough guy to some degree. And I'm not saying I'm Brock Lesnar, but I fought all my life," (H/T Wrestling Inc).

Styles also praised John Cena and said that he has learned a lot from "The Champ" and also dismissed talk of Cena "burying talents".

This week's SmackDown LIVE will give us an idea as to where the Styles-Owens rivalry will go and if they will battle it out again at Summerslam.

There was some controversy regarding the ending of the match between the two at Battleground, and we think that that will be resolved this week.

It's pleasing to hear that one of the best in the business is still concerned about 'getting over' with the boss, Mr. McMahon.

The Styles-Owens feud has been an engrossing one and we can't wait to find the twists and turns that await us in the future.

