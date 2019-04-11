WWE News: AJ Styles reveals why his WrestleMania 35 match was disappointing

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 65 // 11 Apr 2019, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unfortunately, Styles and Orton didn't tear it up!

What's the story?

The build to AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton had been fantastic with both veterans exchanging harsh words in multiple in-ring segments. However, the actual match at MetLife Stadium was a dud, according to many fans.

AJ Styles elaborated as to why this was the case while answering a fan's Tweet. Lighting issues may have spoiled what could have been a really great match.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Randy Orton have followed two very distinct paths to reach the top of the food chain. One has made a name for himself outside WWE while the other has been a mainstay for the company, and is today regarded as a WWE legend.

Both men met at WrestleMania 35, in a match that many felt could have been better than it turned out to be. The issues arose from lighting problems that happened during the match.

AJ Styles even addressed the same during an earlier Tweet:

I was so disappointed that u guys didn’t get to see a fantastic match at MetLife Stadium. https://t.co/yTCG9Hbxvc — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 9, 2019

The heart of the matter

A member of the WWE Universe expressed his disappointment that the match between Styles and Orton did not meet the high expectations of the fans in attendance. This is what he had to say, in response to the Tweet I've shared above:

Brother, sorry but the match with you and @RandyOrton was no where near a great match. Both of you are awesome but for whatever reason it didn’t sync up. — Tim Payne (@slcker76) April 11, 2019

Surprisingly enough AJ Styles responded to the Tweet and said the following:

Advertisement

Well, brother when the live crowd is doing chants to turn off the lights and are distracted it hurts the match. In your words, it doesn’t sync up. https://t.co/YF9pW97pmo — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 11, 2019

It is clear that the glare from the lights played spoilsport with the experience of those in attendance and as a result, the match turned out to be disappointing for many fans. It's quite odd for WWE Superstars to be so vocal about stuff like this and respond to comments of this nature.

What's next?

AJ Styles is injured. We do not know when he'll be back, but things aren't as bad as was initially feared, from the initial reports. Let's hope he returns at 100% very soon indeed.

Advertisement