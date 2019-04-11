×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: AJ Styles reveals why his WrestleMania 35 match was disappointing

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
65   //    11 Apr 2019, 21:55 IST

Unfortunately, Styles and Orton didn't tear it up!
Unfortunately, Styles and Orton didn't tear it up!

What's the story?

The build to AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton had been fantastic with both veterans exchanging harsh words in multiple in-ring segments. However, the actual match at MetLife Stadium was a dud, according to many fans.

AJ Styles elaborated as to why this was the case while answering a fan's Tweet. Lighting issues may have spoiled what could have been a really great match.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Randy Orton have followed two very distinct paths to reach the top of the food chain. One has made a name for himself outside WWE while the other has been a mainstay for the company, and is today regarded as a WWE legend.

Both men met at WrestleMania 35, in a match that many felt could have been better than it turned out to be. The issues arose from lighting problems that happened during the match.

AJ Styles even addressed the same during an earlier Tweet:

The heart of the matter

A member of the WWE Universe expressed his disappointment that the match between Styles and Orton did not meet the high expectations of the fans in attendance. This is what he had to say, in response to the Tweet I've shared above:

Surprisingly enough AJ Styles responded to the Tweet and said the following:

Advertisement

It is clear that the glare from the lights played spoilsport with the experience of those in attendance and as a result, the match turned out to be disappointing for many fans. It's quite odd for WWE Superstars to be so vocal about stuff like this and respond to comments of this nature.

What's next?

AJ Styles is injured. We do not know when he'll be back, but things aren't as bad as was initially feared, from the initial reports. Let's hope he returns at 100% very soon indeed.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Randy Orton AJ Styles
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: AJ Styles reveals exact way he got injured at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Early Prediction: 4 reasons why Randy Orton will defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: AJ Styles vs Randy Orton Preview
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Possible directions for AJ Styles after his win over Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
Is WWE planning an 'AJ Styles vs Batista' match for WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Big post-WrestleMania feud for AJ Styles revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Storylines for AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles vs Randy Orton is happening at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles issues a WrestleMania challenge
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Injury update on AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us