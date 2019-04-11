×
WWE Rumors: Injury update on AJ Styles

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
250   //    11 Apr 2019, 21:23 IST

Is The Phenomenal One facing some time out?
Is The Phenomenal One facing some time out?

What's the story?

After it was reported earlier that AJ Styles may have suffered an injury in his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 last night and subsequently pulled from WWE Axxess, Styles also ended up pulled from SmackDown Live.

Well, today, it's been confirmed that, while Styles may be facing some time on the sidelines, things aren't as bad as initially feared.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles faced off against The Viper Randy Orton in an incredible encounter that was somewhat of a grudge match.

It was not quite the curtain jerker, but an early match that saw two of WWE's veteran Superstars battle it out at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Phenomenal One emerged victorious against Orton but suffered an injury during that match, and WWE pulled Styles from Axxess, replacing him with new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com are today reporting that AJ Styles' X-rays yesterday revealed no broken bones - which is seen to be a huge positive despite there being no word when the former WWE Champion will be cleared to return to action.

Styles had issues walking that night after the match and was sent home the next morning, with the injury apparently stemming from a superplex spot that happened during the WrestleMania match against Randy Orton.

What's the story?

Well, this is a huge blow for both AJ Styles and WWE. I guess all we can do right now is await further news from WWE regarding the injury and confirmation of Styles' status going forward.

We wish AJ Styles all the very best in his recovery.

What would you like to see AJ Styles do when he returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments.

