WWE News: AJ Styles sends Shane McMahon crashing through a car window

The Phenomenal One ambushed Shane McMahon and got fired for his actions

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Mar 2017, 08:24 IST

AJ Styles was waiting for Shane McMahon to show up at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg

What’s the story?

Things took a turn for the worse on SmackDown LIVE when AJ Styles attacked Commissioner Shane McMahon just when the latter was entering the arena. Styles violently doled out a beating to Shane before ramming his head into a car window.

In case you didn’t know...

The situation between Styles and Shane has deteriorated over the past couple of weeks. Styles had consistently blamed Shane McMahon for making him jump through hoops like a ‘circus monkey.’

Last week things took a turn for the worse when AJ Styles and Shane McMahon got into a heated discussion after Styles lost the number one contender’s match to Randy Orton.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles started off SmackDown LIVE with a promo talking about how he was deprived of a match at Wrestlemania. Styles claimed that he was the best wrestler in the company and yet, did not figure out in the Wrestlemania plans. He accused Shane McMahon and other top brass in the WWE of favouritism.

Styles concluded by saying that he would take up the matter with Shane. Styles lay in wait for Shane to arrive. The moment Shane McMahon’s car pulled over, Styles moved with ferocity and attacked him. WWE officials and Finlay rushed to the site to take Styles away from the scene. The medical team was seen tending to Shane after the assault.

Daniel Bryan took up the issue with AJ Styles and fired him with immediate effect. Bryan said that Styles was delusional about his status with the company and proved that he was like any other WWE Superstar bound by certain rules and regulations by firing him on the spot.

Shane McMahon emerged at the closing segment of SmackDown LIVE to announce that he would face AJ Styles at Wrestlemania.

What’s next?

There was an air of uncertainty as to whether AJ Styles would miss Wrestlemania or go on to face Shane at the grand event. But with Shane confirming that AJ Styles will face him at Wrestlemania, it looks like the Phenomenal One will have to bring out his A-game to secure his first ever win at the grandest stage of them all.

Author's take

AJ Styles ambushed Shane with unprecedented ferocity. This attack revealed a much darker side of Styles’ personality. With Wrestlemania less than 20 days away, this could mean that Shane could be in for a beating when he steps into the ring against Styles at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on April 2nd.

