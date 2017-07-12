WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens officially announced for Battleground 2017

AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Battleground 2017.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 12 Jul 2017, 12:30 IST

Owens and Styles will lock horns in Philadelphia

What’s the story?

WWE has confirmed that Kevin Owens will have an opportunity to reclaim the United States Championship when he faces AJ Styles at Battleground.

In case you didn’t know...

This is not the first time that Kevin Owens and AJ Styles will fight for the United States Championship on pay-per-view. They had a match at Backlash which Owens, who was then in the midst of his second reign as Champion, won by countout.

The Prizefighter was then scheduled to defend his title against Styles at Battleground, but those plans were thrown out of the window after the Phenomenal One’s victory at Madison Square Garden.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles opened the most recent episode of SmackDown Live and issued an open challenge to the blue brand’s locker room. The person who accepted it was John Cena and the two of them were poised to add another chapter to their fabled rivalry. However, they were interrupted by Kevin Owens and Rusev before the match began, resulting in a fracas.

But as we all know, the squeaky wheel gets the grease in the world of professional wrestling, and the Prize Fighter has been given an opportunity to redeem himself at Battleground.

Also read: 5 reasons why AJ Styles is the perfect United States Champion

What’s next?

Battleground will take place on July 23, 2017, at the Well’s Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is also important to note that plans are always subject to change in WWE.

Author’s take

Kevin Owens and AJ Styles are two of the best professional wrestlers in the world, and they will put on a tremendous match at Battleground if they aren’t shackled by time constraints.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com