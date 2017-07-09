WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens removed from WWE Battleground 2017 card

AJ Styles was set to face Kevin Owens at Battleground

What's the story?

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens was initially advertised to be on the card for WWE Battleground, but as of now, the listing for the match has been removed from the card for the PPV on WWE.com. Surprisingly, Kevin Owens' Twitter profile shows only a black screen where his display picture should be which has caused some fans to believe that Owens might be going on hiatus soon.

In case you didn't know

AJ Styles recently defeated Kevin Owens in a title match for the WWE United States Championship at a live event in Madison Square Gardens. What was unusual here was the fact that it was a RAW live event where the only SmackDown match saw the aforementioned title change.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens and AJ Styles' match for the United States Championship at the next SmackDown PPV, Battleground was removed from WWE.com's preview for the PPV. Many critics, including Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, have opined that Kevin Owens was injured for a while and had been working through his injuries before finally having to take a break from in-ring action at this time.

WWE booking the title victory just ahead of a big PPV where the actual title match was supposed to take place seems to also point to the fact that Owens might be out of action for a while. KO's Twitter page shows a completely black display picture as well as a blank cover picture so it could be that WWE is planning an angle with Owens, but there is no clear indication as to what exactly their plans are.

What's next?

We will hopefully see AJ Styles defend his newly won US Title soon on SmackDown but a rematch Kevin Owens looks highly unlikely, judging by WWE's current actions. We should learn more as to why the match was pulled from the card as we get closer to Battleground.

Author's take

Kevin Owens might actually be injured, but it is more likely that WWE is planning something big with the former Universal Champion which involves him staying off the air for a while. I guess we all just have to wait and see how the story develops in the coming weeks.

