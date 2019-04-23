×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins confirmed for Money in the Bank

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
152   //    23 Apr 2019, 09:06 IST

The Architect of The Shield vs. The Phenomenal One
The Architect of The Shield vs. The Phenomenal One

Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view against former WWE Champion and SmackDown Superstar, AJ Styles.

Styles became the number one contender for the Universal Championship after he defeated Baron Corbin in the main event of Monday Night Raw. Corbin and Styles participated in separate triple threat matches at the start of the show and advanced to the main event of this week's Raw to determine who would face Rollins for the title.

Corbin dominated most of the match with Styles trying to counter with his athleticism and wrestling ability. After dropping Corbin headfirst off the top rope, Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and pinned the former Raw General Manager to earn his first world championship opportunity since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Rollins was advertised to defend the Universal Championship against Corbin at the Extreme Rules, which suggested that he would face Corbin heading into SummerSlam, but their program won't begin just yet and may be delayed indefinitely if WWE want to extend the program between Rollins and Styles.

A feud between The Phenomenal One and the Kingslayer has been talked about since Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Despite a big interest in seeing the two Ring of Honor Alumni face each other, they were delegated to separate brands at the start of the brand split and rarely interacted with each other.

Rollins and Styles first crossed paths at NWA No Limits in Muscatine, Iowa in 2006, but their careers would go in separate directions from that point forward.

Styles would continue to define TNA Impact Wrestling and eventually have a successful career in NJPW while Rollins, under the name Tyler Black, was a big star for Ring of Honor before signing with WWE through their developmental system.

Advertisement

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view has been host to several impactful matches in WWE history including the first big match between John Cena and CM Punk and the first-ever bout between Styles and Cena.

Hopefully, there'll be one more amazing match to add to the list next month.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Shield WWE Bullet Club Seth Rollins AJ Styles WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
Fantasy Booking: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles at WWE Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should win the men's Money in the Bank contract
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
RELATED STORY
Top 5 reasons why AJ Styles signed a new WWE contract
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers with the best record at the Money In The Bank PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Planning For The Men's Royal Rumble 
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches for Money In the Bank which could take WWE by storm
RELATED STORY
5 feuds the WWE Universe is eager to see
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us