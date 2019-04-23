WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins confirmed for Money in the Bank

The Architect of The Shield vs. The Phenomenal One

Seth Rollins will defend the Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view against former WWE Champion and SmackDown Superstar, AJ Styles.

Styles became the number one contender for the Universal Championship after he defeated Baron Corbin in the main event of Monday Night Raw. Corbin and Styles participated in separate triple threat matches at the start of the show and advanced to the main event of this week's Raw to determine who would face Rollins for the title.

Corbin dominated most of the match with Styles trying to counter with his athleticism and wrestling ability. After dropping Corbin headfirst off the top rope, Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and pinned the former Raw General Manager to earn his first world championship opportunity since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Rollins was advertised to defend the Universal Championship against Corbin at the Extreme Rules, which suggested that he would face Corbin heading into SummerSlam, but their program won't begin just yet and may be delayed indefinitely if WWE want to extend the program between Rollins and Styles.

A feud between The Phenomenal One and the Kingslayer has been talked about since Styles debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Despite a big interest in seeing the two Ring of Honor Alumni face each other, they were delegated to separate brands at the start of the brand split and rarely interacted with each other.

Rollins and Styles first crossed paths at NWA No Limits in Muscatine, Iowa in 2006, but their careers would go in separate directions from that point forward.

Styles would continue to define TNA Impact Wrestling and eventually have a successful career in NJPW while Rollins, under the name Tyler Black, was a big star for Ring of Honor before signing with WWE through their developmental system.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view has been host to several impactful matches in WWE history including the first big match between John Cena and CM Punk and the first-ever bout between Styles and Cena.

Hopefully, there'll be one more amazing match to add to the list next month.