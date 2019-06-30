WWE News: AJ Styles wears a new mask at recent WWE Live Event

AJ Styles

What's the story?

At last night's WWE Live Event in Tokyo, former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles made his return to the country where he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Pro Wrestlers' of all-time.

Upon his return to the Land of The Rising Sun, Styles also added a new piece of attire to his current gear, as 'The Phenomenal One' was seen sporting a brand new mask.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded WWE Live Event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, former Bullet Club members Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their grand return to Japan. Upon the reunion of The Club, the trio teamed up with the returning Triple H, as the four men were in action against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley in an eight-man tag team match.

The Club, upon their reunion in Japan, marked a huge win as the group secured the victory in an action-filled eight-man tag team match. Prior to the start of the contest, Triple H was also seen sharing a Too Sweet moment with The Club, as well.

The heart of the matter

Upon his return to Japan for the first time in months, Styles was seen sporting a brand new mask as part of his entrance, in what was seemingly considered as a cool throwback to his days in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As some of you might know, Styles occasionally wore a Bullet Club-themed mask during his NJPW days. He even sported the face-gear during an entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 10, prior to his classic IWGP Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here are some photos of Styles sporting his brand new mask in Tokyo:

What's next?

AJ Styles and the rest of The Club will now be shifting their focus towards the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, set to take place on July 15.