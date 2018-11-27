WWE News: AJ Styles' WWE return date revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 344 // 27 Nov 2018, 06:47 IST

AJ Styles is set to return to SmackDown Live tomorrow night

What's the story?

AJ Styles has been missing from WWE over the past two weeks, but finally, the company has announced that the former WWE Champion will return to SmackDown Live tomorrow night to address the situation with Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles was part of Starrcade on Saturday night a show that wasn't televised but did see The Phenomenal One defeat Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. Before Starrcade, Styles missed last week's SmackDown Live and Survivor Series after Daniel Bryan defeated him for his WWE Championship and then took his place in the match against Brock Lesnar.

Styles held the WWE Championship for more than a year before he was defeated by the leader of the Yes Movement, who then went on to turn heel following the match.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced earlier today that AJ Styles would be making his return to SmackDown Live tomorrow night to address the situation with Daniel Bryan. The current WWE Champion has completely turned heel over the past week and is now rumored to be facing off against Styles at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs next month.

Styles still has a rematch for the WWE Championship, which he is expected to cash in next month, but given Daniel Bryan's recent change in character, it will be interesting to see if this match goes the same way as Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles following his heel turn.

What's next?

Styles will be back on WWE TV tomorrow night where he will pick up a feud with Daniel Bryan heading into the biggest event of the year.

Do you think AJ Styles will win the WWE Championship back at TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...