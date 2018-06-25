WWE News: Alberto El Patron defends CM Punk, takes a shot at other wrestlers

Riju Dasgupta 25 Jun 2018

Punk has an admirer in Alberto El Patron

What's the story?

CM Punk suffered his second loss inside the Octagon at UFC 225. However, he has a firm supporter in Alberto El Patron.

The former WWE and Impact Wrestling superstar caught up with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed a variety of topics pertaining to wrestling and MMA. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk lost to Mickey Gall in the first round at UFC 203. He made a comeback to the octagon at UFC 225 where he took on Mike Jackson in a contest that went three rounds. Unfortunately, he could not score a win at the event where he was outclassed by the superior technique of Mike Jackson.

There was much talk about Punk not belonging on the card when other accomplished fighters were left off because of CM Punk. With his loss, it seems unlikely that he will ever compete at such a high level once again.

The heart of the matter

El Patron believes that pro wrestlers had no right to criticize Punk, because most of them hadn't been in a real fight, their whole lives:

Most of these people criticizing him have never been in a real fight in their life and most of those guys, unfortunately, come from our business, the pro wrestling business. And everybody knows this and they hate me because I keep saying this but 90% of the guys in this business have never been in a real fight in their life and those are the ones criticizing someone like Phil.

In fact, Patron elaborated upon what a fantastic job CM Punk did, given the circumstances of his second fight:

He did an amazing job. It's super difficult to make the transition from pro wrestling to MMA especially in the past when you didn't do any combat sports like Phil. He practiced other sports but he's not like Brock Lesnar or me or many others who had a background in wrestling or Jiu Jitsu or whatever.

What's next?

We do not know what's next for Punk. From the looks of it, it won't be a career in the UFC. Let's hope that he does make a return to wrestling someday.

