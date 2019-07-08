WWE News: Aleister Black's mystery knocker to show up on SmackDown this Tuesday

Who's that knocking on my door?

What's the story?

For weeks and weeks following the Superstar Shake Up, Aleister Black has been alone in a room waiting for someone to pick a fight with him.

After someone knocked on his door two weeks ago, it was revealed by WWE yesterday on Twitter that the person who knocked on 'the Dutch Destroyer's' door will be at SmackDown this Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Black had joined Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa as a second wave of recruits from NXT in February of this year. He had been tagging with Ricochet until the Superstar Shake Up when he was moved to SmackDown. He has not had a match on the blue brand, instead cutting weekly promos in a dark room somewhere backstage.

The heart of the matter

For weeks, Black had been begging for someone to come and pick a fight with him. After weeks passing with no one taking him up on his offer, things turned around when he heard a knock at his door on SmackDown two weeks ago.

On last week's show, Black cut another promo revealing that no one was behind the door but that he knew that he and that person would be fighting a physical and spiritual battle at Extreme Rules.

As we have all been waiting for both Black to have a match on SmackDown and for his 'mystery knocker' to be revealed, it appears that before Extreme Rules, the knocker will be on the go-home episode of SmackDown this week.

While WWE is hyping this as a segment for Tuesday, will the person who was playing with Black indeed show up on SmackDown or will he or she wait until Extreme Rules to make their presence known to the world?

Rumors have circulated as to who the person may be, from it being Cesaro as reported a few weeks ago to it being Buddy Murphy.

What's next?

The person chosen to feud with Black needs to be formidable but someone that is going to lose to him. Black needs to win his first feud in WWE and having it be someone like Murphy would hurt the loser's momentum going forward.

Although Cesaro is great and shouldn't be a stepping stone, it would make sense for him to be the man. He is valued in WWE but isn't exactly considered a main-event star (even though he totally is). Will the joke continue on Tuesday or will an actual person show up and take credit for knocking on Black's door?

Who do you think Aleister Black's mystery opponent is? Let us know in the comments below!