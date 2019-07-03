WWE News: Big update on when Aleister Black's mystery opponent will be revealed

Aleister Black

What's the story?

For the past several weeks, former NXT Champion and current SmackDown Live Superstar, Aleister Black has been challenging the WWE locker room to step up and challenge him to a fight.

In a promo video which aired on SmackDown Live last week, an unknown Superstar mysteriously knocked on Black's door, teasing that his challenge has been finally accepted.

After a new promo segment aired on WWE SmackDown Live this week, it has been revealed that the mystery knocker will show his face at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black made his WWE main roster debut during the buildup to WrestleMania 35, alongside several other NXT talents including Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

After a brief pairing with Ricochet, Aleister Black and the current WWE United States Champion were split up, each heading into singles competition during this year's Superstar Shake-up.

Black took a brief hiatus from in-ring action, and made his TV return in backstage SmackDown Live promo videos challenging the Superstars of the WWE locker room.

The heart of the matter

During this week's episode of WWE Smackdown Live, Aleister Black addressed the mystery Superstar who knocked on his door last week, and challenged the star to reveal himself at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

WWE teased the reveal will indeed take place at Extreme Rules when the company Tweeted this:

What's next?

WWE are yet to announce an official match for Aleister Black at the Extreme Rules event, but it appears likely that the former NXT Champion will indeed make his long awaited return to the ring at the upcoming PPV. He will facing off against the mystery opponent who appeared to have answered his challenge.

Rumors have been circulating in the past few days claiming Black's opponent might be former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, but that remains unconfirmed, and should be taken strictly as a rumor at this point.

Who do you think will reveal himself as Aleister Black's mystery opponent at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comment section!