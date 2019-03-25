WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Carmella get into a Twitter war over Bliss hosting WrestleMania 35

The duo sure did make some valid points

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss recently went into a war of words on Twitter, with SmackDown's Carmella.

Both women fired shots at each other, accusing the other of relying on male sidekicks.

In case you didn't know. . .

Recently, Alexa Bliss made a huge announcement on her talk show, "Moment Of Bliss". Alexa confirmed that she would be the host of WrestleMania 35. Although Alexa has recently rubbished rumors of her having gotten injured again, WWE seems to not be taking a chance with her and is giving Alexa a lighter role at this year's WrestleMania.

Carmella, on the other hand, is all set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode, against Mandy Rose, Sona Deville, and Naomi. The winner would go on to face Asuka at The Show of Shows for the SmackDown Women's title.

The heart of the matter

Carmella stirred things up first on Twitter when she put up a poll asking the fans who should be the host of WrestleMania 35.

Serious question y’all..who should be the host of @WrestleMania?! 🤔 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 24, 2019

Alexa was quick to take a jibe at her, reminding Carmella that the host should be someone who doesn't need a male sidekick. This was a clear shot at Carmella being associated with R Truth ever since they participated in the Mixed Match Challenge last year.

Haha aw this is cute . But Maybe the person who can be a solo act & who has never needed a male sidekick ... idk just sayin 🤷🏼‍♀️ ✌🏻#WomensEvolution #wrestlemania #momentofbliss https://t.co/0lbBUz2QXO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 24, 2019

Carmella hit back at Bliss, stating that the former Raw Women's Champion has had a history of having male as well as female sidekicks.

Oh I have no problem being a solo act, babe. But it’s called being DIVERSE. Some of us have to do more than bat our eyelashes to get ahead.



Blake and Murphy.. Mickie James.. Mickie AND Fox.. any of those names ring a bell? 🤔 #delusional https://t.co/3BCsuVq4yU — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 24, 2019

Although Alexa Bliss has yet to reply to Carmella's last tweet, this sure does bring up the question: Would the fans have preferred Carmella over Alexa as being the host of WrestleMania 35?

What's next?

Carmella's chances aren't looking too good in the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match. The recent history between Asuka and Mandy-Sonya might play into the match and we could get the duo to challenge Asuka in a triple threat match at MetLife Stadium. Or maybe the match would end in a no-contest, sending all four women to WrestleMania.

Would you have preferred Carmella over Alexa, as the host of WrestleMania 35? Sound off!

