×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Alexa Bliss and Carmella get into a Twitter war over Bliss hosting WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
411   //    25 Mar 2019, 08:43 IST

The duo sure did make some valid points
The duo sure did make some valid points

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss recently went into a war of words on Twitter, with SmackDown's Carmella.

Both women fired shots at each other, accusing the other of relying on male sidekicks.

In case you didn't know. . .

Recently, Alexa Bliss made a huge announcement on her talk show, "Moment Of Bliss". Alexa confirmed that she would be the host of WrestleMania 35. Although Alexa has recently rubbished rumors of her having gotten injured again, WWE seems to not be taking a chance with her and is giving Alexa a lighter role at this year's WrestleMania.

Carmella, on the other hand, is all set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode, against Mandy Rose, Sona Deville, and Naomi. The winner would go on to face Asuka at The Show of Shows for the SmackDown Women's title.

The heart of the matter

Carmella stirred things up first on Twitter when she put up a poll asking the fans who should be the host of WrestleMania 35.

Alexa was quick to take a jibe at her, reminding Carmella that the host should be someone who doesn't need a male sidekick. This was a clear shot at Carmella being associated with R Truth ever since they participated in the Mixed Match Challenge last year.

Advertisement

Carmella hit back at Bliss, stating that the former Raw Women's Champion has had a history of having male as well as female sidekicks.

Although Alexa Bliss has yet to reply to Carmella's last tweet, this sure does bring up the question: Would the fans have preferred Carmella over Alexa as being the host of WrestleMania 35?

What's next?

Carmella's chances aren't looking too good in the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match. The recent history between Asuka and Mandy-Sonya might play into the match and we could get the duo to challenge Asuka in a triple threat match at MetLife Stadium. Or maybe the match would end in a no-contest, sending all four women to WrestleMania.

Would you have preferred Carmella over Alexa, as the host of WrestleMania 35? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Alexa Bliss Carmella
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
3 Things Alexa Bliss can do as the host of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss comments on her wrestling future
RELATED STORY
2 best opponents for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is the WrestleMania 35 host
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss makes a historic announcement on Raw regarding WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 : 7 Things WWE should avoid doing this PPV 
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for Alexa Bliss at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Elias reveals his role at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals which NXT superstar she would like to face
RELATED STORY
5 Top WWE Stars That Deserve a Match at WrestleMania (But Might Not Get One)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us