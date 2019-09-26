WWE News: Alexa Bliss comments on her partnership with Nikki Cross

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The tag team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross has been on a roll lately. When the two initially paired up, the WWE Universe didn't expect the bond to last long but Cross and Bliss defied the odds and emerged as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In a recent interview with Fightful.com, the former RAW Women's Champion opened up about her transition to the tag division and described the reasons behind her alliance with the once-Sanity member, Cross.

Transition to tag team matches

Bliss has enjoyed a pretty successful singles career since coming up to the main roster. She even won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship within her debut year. Hence her transition to the tag division was a shock for the WWE Universe.

When asked about her experience about teaming up with Cross, the Five Feet of Fury commented,

"Um, it's, it's quite an adjustment, we are still getting there. You know what I mean, we are still figuring it out, because we both have such different styles. So, you know what I mean, cause you got to have like tag moves and that chemistry, so we are still working on that, because our last two months, we've just been costing each other matches by accident. So we are adjusting to it but you know, our tag division is incredible."

About Nikki Cross

As mentioned by Bliss herself, there's a vast difference between the personalities of Little Miss Bliss and Cross. Owing to this mismatch, the fans never expected them to share a friendly bond, or achieve success as a tag team. Bliss addressed the situation by saying,

"I mean, that's what happens, you know, when you develop a friendship with someone. We agree that we weren't gonna judge each other on each other's past, her past in NXT, my past with Nia and Mickie, and we understand each other and we see a lot of each other, in each other. And I think, that's what developed our friendship and the bond."

Despite their different backgrounds, it is evident that they are a pretty solid team as they are the ones holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

