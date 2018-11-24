WWE News: Alexa Bliss finally responds to retirement rumors on Twitter

How long will the WWE Universe have to wait?

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss has been waiting patiently on the sidelines due to recurring concussion issues and the growing uncertainty surrounding her time away in-ring action has naturally forced speculations to arise.

There has been lots of talk regarding Bliss contemplating retirement for a role as Raw General Manager, and in the wake of such rumors doing the rounds, the former Raw Women's Champion took to Twitter to put out an optimistic statement.

In case you didn't know...

Bliss last wrestled in an unsuccessful Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell. She was originally scheduled to be a part of a historic match at WWE Evolution involving Lita and Trish Stratus but was pulled after doctors deemed her unfit to compete. Multiple concussions suffered over a short span of time is a major red flag in WWE and as expected, the authorities decided to take no chances.

Recent reports have suggested that Bliss is waiting for a clearance from WWE doctors, however, Mike Johnson from PWInsider suggested that her most recent test in Los Angeles didn't provide any definite conclusion on her immediate in-ring future. He added that there could be plans of making her the Raw GM after TLC. WWE would use her star power and at the same time, keep testing her until she does return to action. But will she make a comeback or are we potentially looking at another Paige-like situation?

The heart of the matter

When asked about being possibly compelled to hang up her boots, the 5-time Women's Champion gave a positive response and assured that she will be back in the ring soon. Check out her response below:

Breathe easy folks, the Five Feet of Fury will inevitably be back.

What's next?

Both Bliss and Lynch are waiting on the WWE for a green signal and while the SmackDown Women's champion is expected to return soon, the wait to see Bliss in action may be longer than expected.

Having her as an authority figure on Raw in the meantime is the most logical booking decision until WWE comes up with a plan for Little Miss Bliss.