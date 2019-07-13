WWE News: Alexa Bliss gives illness-update ahead of Extreme Rules 2019

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 844 // 13 Jul 2019, 05:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss is one of the top women in WWE's Women's Division. She has held a number of Championships, but she has also suffered considerable injuries as well during her time there. Last week, it was reported that she was going through several health issues as a result of which she missed this week's SmackDown Live.

Now, before WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Alexa Bliss has provided a health update to her fans on Instagram, letting them know of her condition and her status for the WWE pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has been suffering from illnesses for the past two weeks. It was first reported after she missed her Moment of Bliss segment at SmackDown Live two weeks ago, handing over the reins of her precious talk show to Nikki Cross instead.

The following week she missed WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, sending out Tweets about how she was suffering from sickness and was coughing so much that she could not sleep. With all of this going on, there were doubts in the minds of fans about her availability before WWE Extreme Rules, where she is scheduled for a Championship Match.

The heart of the matter

At the moment, it appears that Alexa Bliss is all set to take part at WWE Extreme Rules with her latest Instagram post revealing the same.

While she said that she had been the sickest she had ever been in her entire life for the past two weeks, she had her hair touched up in preparation for Extreme Rules.

What's next?

With WWE being careful with their talents, it is highly unlikely that she would be allowed to compete at Extreme Rules if she was not fit. As it is, the addition of Nikki Cross to her match against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship has assured that if 'The Goddess' is indeed ill, she won't need to wrestle, with Nikki carrying the brunt of the match.

Only time will tell what waits for us at WWE Extreme Rules.