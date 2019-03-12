WWE News: Alexa Bliss makes a historic announcement on Raw regarding WrestleMania 35

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.40K // 12 Mar 2019, 07:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

WWE has well and truly picked up the momentum following last night's Fastlane pay-per-view, as on tonight's episode of Raw, former Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss revealed the official host for this year's WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Wrestlemania 35 is shaping up to be one of the best WrestleManias in recent history, as it already features the likes of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar who are all confirmed to appear and compete on the show.

With WrestleMania 35 just a few short weeks away, WWE has officially announced and revealed the host for this year's show. In the past few years, the likes of The Rock and The New Day were given the duties to host the biggest annual WWE pay-per-view of all time and this year is going to be the same as another top star has been named as the Host of WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss hasn't been active in terms of in-ring competition on WWE TV and the WWE Universe has been patiently waiting to see what Bliss' role would be at this year's WrestleMania show.

On tonight's episode of Raw, Bliss once again hosted yet another edition of A Moment Of Bliss where she revealed that this year's WrestleMania host will be none other than the former multi-time Raw Womens' Champion, Alexa Bliss herself.

Bliss noted that despite not being wrestling on the 'Mania 35 card she will be playing a key role and will have a major effect on the show in overall as well.

What's next?

Being one of the best talkers in WWE today, Alexa Bliss choosing herself to host WrestleMania is definitely a solid decision. Bliss knows how to control the WWE Universe and could do an outstanding job on the 7th of April as the host of WWE's biggest annual show.

Advertisement