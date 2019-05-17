×
WWE News: Alexa Bliss' Money in the Bank replacement has been revealed 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.36K   //    17 May 2019, 03:15 IST

Alexa Bliss wont be part of Money in the Bank
Alexa Bliss wont be part of Money in the Bank

What's the story?

WWE announced earlier today that Alexa Bliss was not medically cleared to be part of the Money in the Bank Women's ladder match this weekend which has forced the company to announce her replacement.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has had quite the issue with injuries lately, which has led to her missing a number of high profile matches, including a match against Trish Stratus and Lita back at Evolution. The former Women's Champion has been able to transition into a host role on Raw lately, which has allowed her to recover and it was hoped that she would return to the ring this weekend at Money in the Bank.

WWE obviously didn't want to risk Bliss on Sunday night and were aware that she wouldn't be cleared in time to be part of the match, which is why Nikki Cross took her place Monday Night on Raw so that it was a hint to what was to come.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss won't be competing in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, but WWE did announce a few hours ago that Nikki Cross will be taking her place. Cross hasn't seen much action on the main roster since she was promoted and debuted a new character on Monday Night Raw from the UK so this could be her first real opportunity to make some headlines on Sunday night.

What's next?

Nikki Cross joins a field which also includes Naomi, Natalya, Ember Moon, Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose on Sunday night as they battle it out to become Miss Money in the Bank 2019.

Do you think Nikki Cross is a suitable replacement? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross
