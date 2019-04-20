WWE News: Alexa Bliss on reality and fiction in her WrestleMania 34 feud

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were involved in a heated feud over the RAW Women's Title last year, before Ronda Rousey (top right) entered the fray

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss weighed in on her WrestleMania 34 feud against Nia Jax.

Addressing the same, Bliss indicated that her aforementioned matchup which took place at last year's WrestleMania, blurred the lines between fiction and reality - particularly owing to the fact that both she and Jax have legitimately suffered from body image issues in their respective lives.

Alexa Bliss defended her RAW Women's Championship against her on-screen rival and real-life best friend Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

Bliss ended up losing the RAW Women's Title to Jax, however, the storyline between the duo garnered mainstream headlines owing to Bliss' heel character constantly targeting Jax's physical appearance and bullying "The Irresistible Force".

One ought to note that over the course of the aforementioned feud between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, the former constantly body-shamed Jax.

It's essential to understand that while Bliss constantly berated Jax on-screen, in real-life, the two Superstars have time and again asserted that they have no ill will toward each other, and have in fact consistently supported one another - especially given how Bliss suffered from anorexia as a youngster, whereas Jax too suffered from body image issues.

Addressing her on-screen rivalry with her best friend Jax at WrestleMania 34, Bliss stated:

"I had so much fun working with Nia...It was the hardest but most fulfilling because we did this body shaming/bullying angle, and we've both dealt with body issues in the past."

"I've dealt with eating disorders off and on throughout my life, and I almost lost my life to it, so it was hard to say these things to my best friend. But we wanted to make that story as real as possible, and we felt very passionate about highlighting that and telling that story."

Alexa Bliss is presently recovering from her rumoured concussion issues, that have kept her out of the ring for most of the past several months. Besides, Little Miss Bliss hosts "A Moment Of Bliss" - a popular talk show segment on Monday Night RAW, and has garnered a ton of praise for the same.

I ought to add that Bliss' determination and courage in dealing with her previous eating and body image disorders, and then masterfully weaving body image issues into her on-screen storylines; is truly commendable.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' statements? Sound off in the comments!