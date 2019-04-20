WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals the secret behind her superstardom

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 158 // 20 Apr 2019, 05:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss is success personified

What's the story?

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Bliss revealed what she considers to be the secret behind her ascension to super-stardom - noting that the time she spent in the NXT brand was responsible for her rise to super-stardom.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has performed for the WWE since 2013, and had no prior experience of working as a professional wrestler. Bliss, however, worked her way up the NXT ranks, and eventually debuted on the main roster in the WWE - proceeding to hold not only the SmackDown Women's Championship, but also the RAW Women's Title.

Regardless, owing to a few injury issues, rumoured to be related to a few concussions she suffered in 2018; Bliss has been largely inactive from in-ring competition, and primarily only performs in multi-person matches or a rare singles matchup where she takes relatively negligible bumps.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss reflected on her career while asserting that coming into NXT, she knew other competitors in the Women's Division either came from an indie wrestling background or were generational talents.

Bliss added that there was a time she doubted whether she could compete with her peers in the Women's Division. However, she revealed it was indeed her time in NXT which helped her ascend to great heights of stardom. Additionally, "The Goddess" explained that she was an underwhelming draft pick when being drafted to SmackDown Live from NXT, and didn't really do anything of note in the NXT brand.

Furthermore, Bliss elucidated that despite her small stature, she worked incredibly hard over the past few years, and had a great first couple of WrestleManias - entering as RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion in successive 'Manias respectively.

Bliss also spoke about her promo skills, and strongly emphasised that she's well aware that it's her excellent mic work that has been her saving grace in the WWE. Little Miss Bliss stated:

"When I first got onto SmackDown, I remember being so nervous...In WWE, if you're given an opportunity but you don't deliver, that opportunity may never come back. I remember my very first promo on SmackDown, and I remember knowing I had to deliver."

Advertisement

"The microphone has been my saving grace throughout my career, giving me opportunities like hosting WrestleMania. This is coming from the same person who cried in her first promo class at NXT. Dusty Rhodes and Ryan Katz helped enable me to do this, and I'm very grateful for my time with NXT."

What's next?

Alexa Bliss is presently said to be dealing with her injury issues, and recently competed in a singles match against Bayley, albeit one in which she didn't take any significant bumps.

Fans can expect Bliss to eventually return to full-time in-ring competition as and when she recovers from her ongoing injury issues.

Also Read: WWE News: CM Punk hits former best friend with epic burn on Twitter

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' secret to super-stardom? Sound off in the comments!