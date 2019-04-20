WWE News: CM Punk hits former best friend with epic burn on Twitter

Ex WWE Champion CM Punk (left and right) has been involved in a legal dispute against his former best friend Colt Cabana (center)

What's the story?

CM Punk -- who had put forth a social media post praising Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio whilst revealing how respectfully both Guerrero and Mysterio treated him when he was an up-and-comer in the Indies -- was asked about him potentially starting a podcast in the future.

Addressing the same, former WWE Superstar CM Punk has taken to his official Twitter account so as to assert that he isn't likely to start a podcast of his own anytime soon -- taking a shot at Dr. Chris Amann and former best friend Colt Cabana in the process.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk competed in the sport of professional wrestling from the year 1999 until his retirement in 2014.

Punk worked for the WWE from 2005 until his departure from the promotion in 2014 and subsequently went on to make a string of accusations against the WWE, targeting WWE doctor Chris Amann in particular.

The heart of the matter

Dr. Chris Amann filed a defamation lawsuit against CM Punk in 2015, and was engaged in a legal battle with the latter until the case was settled last year.

However, around the time of the conclusion of the aforementioned case, Punk's longtime friend Colt Cabana (real name: Scott Colton) filed a lawsuit against Punk, accusing the latter of fraud and breach of contract.

Cabana claimed that Punk had agreed and then failed to pay the former's legal fees in the Dr. Chris Amann vs. CM Punk case -- particularly given the fact that Dr. Amann's lawsuit also implicated Cabana, since Punk had put forth severely accusatory statements against Dr. Amann while speaking to Cabana on the latter's podcast.

Now, in light of Punk narrating an old pro wrestling story regarding him, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio on social media; a fan probed the former as to whether he'd consider starting a podcast and narrating more interesting professional wrestling stories, in response to which, Punk stated --

"So more lying snakes and unethical fugazis can sue me for telling the truth? Hard pass."

So more lying snakes and unethical fugazis can sue me for telling the truth? Hard pass. 🙅🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vH9sY7PgrU — Coach (@CMPunk) April 19, 2019

What's next?

Colt Cabana is presently involved in a legal dispute with CM Punk, with the former claiming that he be compensated with $200,000 in damages as well as $1 million in punitive damages.

CM Punk presently pursues a career in the shoot grappling circuit, besides also working as an MMA commentator.

