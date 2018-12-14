WWE News: Alexa Bliss provides interesting health update

Alexa Bliss is dealing with multiple health issues at the moment.

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss hasn't been cleared from her recent concussion issues. And now it appears she's dealing with another ailment.

Ringsidenews.com reported why Nia Jax, and not Bliss, spoke for so long on Monday's Raw.

Apparently, Bliss is sick with a cold while also recovering from multiple concussions. She tweeted as much on Thursday.

In case you missed it...

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since before Evolution in October. It was reported that she was being held out of action due to suffering multiple concussions.

Since then, Bliss has been in charge of the women's division, a responsibility given to her by interim GM Baron Corbin.

In her role in charge of the division, she's held strange question and answer segments with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

She was slated to have a public forum again for the fans with Nia Jax and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on Raw this week.

Instead, before Bliss could utter a word, Nia Jax and Tamina hit the ring and Jax cut another long-winded promo about her love for her fist and how she was going to beat Rousey at TLC.

The heart of the matter

Bliss has been dealing with recovery from her concussions, but Ringsidenews.com also reported that Bliss is sick with a cold.

Finn Balor and Mandy Rose were also held out of action this week due to ailments.

Bliss tweeted in hopes that she is finally getting better:

Finally getting over this cold 🙌🏻 #LeaveMeIllness lol — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 13, 2018

The report also mentions that this was likely the reason why Nia Jax talked for most of the segment with Tamina, Bliss and Rousey.

What's next?

While dealing with a cold isn't nearly as important as dealing with multiple concussions, it's still a hindrance.

And with last year's meningitis scare, WWE must be extremely careful with their superstars going forward.

It's currently cold and flu season so extra precautions always need to be taken once the year nears an end.

Mandy Rose also reportedly missed her match on SmackDown due to an illness.

Other superstars have been out with illnesses (Balor, Rose) as they are heading into what ultimately sets up the beginning of 2019.

TLC is the last PPV of the year and its repercussions will be felt going forward.

The Royal Rumble is next month and WWE will need as many big-name hands on deck to start the Road to WrestleMania.

Hopefully Bliss can get cleared soon.

Otherwise, she'll likely continue to be an on-screen character, either as a GM type or a manager.

She's too talented on the mic not to be involved in some capacity.

