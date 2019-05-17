WWE News: Alexa Bliss reacts after being replaced by Nikki Cross at Money In The Bank 2019

WWE announced that Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss has given her response after being replaced by Nikki Cross in the 2019 women’s WWE Money In The Bank ladder match.

In case you didn't know…

WWE originally planned for Alexa Bliss to participate alongside Dana Brooke, Naomi, Natalya, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose in the eight-woman ladder match at Money In The Bank on May 19.

However, a WWE statement on Thursday revealed that Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete on the show, so fellow Raw Superstar Nikki Cross will take her place.

Cross also replaced the five-time women’s champion in a Fatal 4-Way match on Monday’s episode of Raw, where she defeated Brooke, Naomi and Natalya before helping Bliss climb a ladder in the middle of the ring to pose with the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Regarding Bliss’ current status, there have been conflicting reports on the seriousness of her latest injury setback, with PW Insider reporting that she has suffered another concussion and the Wrestling Observer saying WWE has only removed her from Money In The Bank as a precautionary measure due to the physical nature of the match.

The heart of the matter

Although Alexa Bliss is yet to provide any details on her injury, she has taken to Twitter to send a message to the Superstar who will replace her.

Couldn’t think of a more suitable replacement for #MITB than @NikkiCrossWWE ... congrats love & show the world 🤑 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2019

Nikki Cross, who has shown a more human side to her character recently compared to the chaotic side of her personality that WWE fans saw from her in SAnitY, replied,

There are no words..... XXXXX https://t.co/aAXdEMhDZ1 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 17, 2019

What's next?

Only time will tell what the short-term future holds for Alexa Bliss. During her three-month spell out of the ring between October 2018 and January 2019, WWE continued to use her on television as the host of ‘Moment of Bliss’ and in a unique role as an unofficial authority figure on Raw, so it is safe to assume that she will not leave our screens, regardless of her injury issues.

As for Nikki Cross, she is unlikely to win the Money In The Bank contract on Sunday, but the future certainly looks bright following her move to Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up.