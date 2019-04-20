WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals her aim in WWE, talks hosting WrestleMania 35

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 197 // 20 Apr 2019, 06:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss served as the host of WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, "The Goddess of WWE" Alexa Bliss spoke about her aim as an on-screen character in the WWE.

Additionally, Bliss also expounded upon why she loves playing the heel, adding that WrestleMania 35 was indeed her WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss has performed for the WWE since 2013, and wrestled on NXT, before eventually working her way up the SmackDown and RAW rosters respectively.

Little Miss Bliss has been dealing with rumored concussion-related issues since late-2018, owing to which she has largely been used in non-wrestling segments, primarily promo work, over the past several months.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss explained that she truly loves playing the heel i.e., the bad guy on-screen in the WWE...She continued that as the host of WrestleMania 35, it was indeed her WrestleMania this year.

Furthermore, she drew attention to the fact that she attempts to bring a considerable amount of sass in her portrayal of the heel on-screen -- letting her creativity put forth a great product for the WWE Universe.

Moreover, Bliss emphasized that her aim as an on-screen character, is to be "booed" and "hated", and her focus is on telling the story as a character. Bliss stated --

"I love portraying a bad guy...I can go the extra mile with all the creativity. Plus, you can expect a lot of sass. WrestleMania 35 was my WrestleMania. You didn't know what was going to happen. It was all about me, because I was the host."

"I want to be booed and be hated. That dictates my style in the ring. If I were a good guy, I'd use a whole new arsenal of moves in the ring. The biggest thing for me is telling the story as a character, both in the ring and on the mic."

Advertisement

What's next?

Alexa Bliss presently performs for the WWE's RAW brand, primarily hosting her "A Moment Of Bliss" talk show segments.

Also Read: WWE News: Potential Roman Reigns opponent for WrestleMania 36 revealed

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' statements? Sound off in the comments!