WWE News: Potential Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 36 revealed

Roman Reigns is all set to be involved in the top WWE SmackDown storylines in the days to come

What's the story?

In a video put forth by the WWE on its official website, a WrestleMania 36 dream matchup between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been touted as one of the ideal matches the WWE Universe wants to see next year.

Additionally, one ought to note, that prior to Roman Reigns' in-ring hiatus from October of 2018 to February of 2019 owing to his leukemia diagnosis, the professional wrestling community was abuzz with speculation regarding the WWE potentially booking Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are real-life cousins, and have competed both alongside as well as against each other in multi-person matches in the past.

However, neither "The Big Dog" nor "The Brahma Bull" have ever competed against one another in a high-profile one-on-one matchup inside the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

This year's edition of WrestleMania featured Roman Reigns competing in a singles match against Drew McIntyre -- a showdown of epic proportions which saw Reigns win a close contest over McIntyre.

Intriguingly, The Rock didn't participate in the show, and needless to say, was sorely missed by the millions and millions of The Rock's fans (*Attitude Era fans would surely get this reference!), at the Showcase Of The Immortals this year.

Nevertheless, while Reigns' leukemia diagnosis in late-2018, and his subsequent time away from the ring, may have thrown a wrench into WWE's rumored plans for a WrestleMania 35 match between him and The Rock, WrestleMania 36 could see these two sports-entertainment titans collide with one another.

The WWE has posted a video on its official website listing multiple dream matches that fans want to see at next year's WrestleMania, the first amongst which is the matchup between Reigns and The Rock.

What's next?

Roman Reigns was drafted from RAW to the SmackDown brand earlier this week, and is expected to be portrayed as the top Superstar on the blue brand from this point moving forward.

The WWE's historical booking patterns indicate that the company often uses data collected from social media platform as well as professional wrestling fan groups, and often teases dream matchups online in order to gauge fan interest regarding the same.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face "The Great One" aka The Rock at WrestleMania 36? Sound off in the comments!