WWE Rumors: New Superstar to challenge Seth Rollins for Universal Championship

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon (left) will be looking to throw every possible challenge at new Universal Champion Seth Rollins (right)

What's the story?

The WWE has put forth a rather intriguing article on its official website, seemingly insinuating that a "new Superstar" could end up challenging Seth Rollins for the latter's Universal Title.

Additionally, the aforementioned article alluded to how the entire landscape of the WWE has changed with the departure of Dean Ambrose from the company, as well as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins now performing for different brands.

In case you didn't know...

The professional wrestling world was set abuzz earlier this year, owing to the incredibly surprising announcement regarding longtime WWE mainstay and Shield titan Dean Ambrose parting ways with the organization.

Besides, yet another swerve that the WWE put forth on the fans was having Seth Rollins defeat then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in their singles match for the title at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the WWE managed to pull off one of the biggest post-WrestleMania surprises in recent memory, by having longtime RAW representative Roman Reigns drafted to the SmackDown brand.

Resultantly, with Ambrose out of the promotion altogether, and Reigns now being an official member of the SmackDown roster, Seth Rollins is the only Shield member working on the RAW brand.

The article posted by WWE official website WWE.com, has explained that in lieu of the considerable amount of changes that have come about courtesy Ambrose's exit from the company as well as Reigns' transfer to SmackDown; Rollins is likely to be affected by the same.

Nevertheless, perhaps the most intriguing part of the article posted by WWE, which is already making waves in the professional wrestling community, is that it states the following --

"Will a new Superstar emerge as Seth Rollins’ next challenger?"

What's next?

The WWE is yet to officially announce the next challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

Fans can expect additional details regarding the next challenger for "The Beastslayer" to unravel in the days to come.

Moreover, while a new Superstar could mean an NXT call-up surprisingly being announced as a RAW member and Rollins' next challenger by WWE, as of this time, this mystery Superstar is yet to be revealed to the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on WWE teasing a "new Superstar" to potentially challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Title? Sound off in the comments!