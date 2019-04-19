WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to feud with two top SmackDown Live Superstars

Roman Reigns is one of the top Superstars on WWE SmackDown today

What's the story?

Per the WWE's latest listings of its RAW and SmackDown house shows, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton at the blue brand's live events.

Additionally, it's indeed noteworthy that at the live events which Orton isn't working, Reigns will reportedly compete against Elias.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding Reigns potentially feuding with Randy Orton, and subsequently with Elias as well, in the days to come on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon recently asserted that he's set to make a huge announcement regarding the biggest Superstar acquisition in SmackDown Live history.

The aforesaid announcement was made on this week's Superstar Shake-Up edition of SmackDown Live, when Mr. McMahon came down to the ring and introduced former RAW Superstar Elias to the WWE Universe on SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the aforementioned segment featuring Elias and Mr. McMahon was interrupted by Roman Reigns, who proceeded to attack both Elias as well as McMahon -- with Reigns subsequently being confirmed as having been drafted from RAW to the SmackDown brand.

Despite "The Big Dog" now officially being a part of the SmackDown Live roster, the WWE continues to advertise him for a few RAW-branded live events as a part of WWE's European Tour.

Furthermore, following the shuffle in the match cards brought about by the Superstar Shake-Up, Reigns is now being advertised for several SmackDown-branded live events -- with the first of them being a house show in Sioux City, Iowa on April 22nd.

Randy Orton is being advertised as Reigns' opponent for the SmackDown-branded house shows. However, as is common knowledge, as of late, Orton hasn't been working a full-time schedule when it comes to WWE house shows.

Ergo, Elias is being advertised as Reigns' opponent, for the days that Orton isn't working the WWE house shows.

What's next?

As evidenced by WWE's historical booking and advertisement patterns, the fact that Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns vs. Elias are being advertised by the company, alludes toward them having potentially planned for "The Big Dog" to feud with Orton and Elias.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face Randy Orton and Elias on SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments!