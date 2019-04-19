WWE Rumors: Details emerge on which brand Nikki Cross will be drafted to

Nikki Cross (right) has competed against several main roster WWE Superstars on both RAW and SmackDown in the past

What's the story?

Per PWInsider, Nikki Cross is presently set to appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, however, she isn't scheduled to appear on SmackDown Live.

Apparently, the belief is that although the WWE is yet to officially confirm which brand Cross is going to be accorded to, her aforementioned booking could likely be a sign of things to come.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Cross -- real name: Nicola Glencross -- has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2008.

Cross has been working for the WWE since 2016, and competed on the NXT brand until her main roster debut in late-2018.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that although Nikki Cross made her main roster debut several months back, "NXT's Twisted Sister" has been listed as a "free agent" -- meaning that she can perform for both the RAW as well as SmackDown brands, without being exclusive to either the red or the blue brand.

PWInsider is now reporting that Cross is scheduled to work in next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Furthermore, despite being booked to appear on RAW, Cross isn't scheduled to work the following night's SmackDown Live tapings.

In other words, the WWE could potentially be looking at having Cross become a part of the RAW brand, although plans could change.

What's next?

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is set to transpire at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on April 22nd, 2019.

Meanwhile, the following night's episode of SmackDown Live (April 23rd, 2019) will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

As we'd previously reported, Nikki Cross had recently taken to social media to tease a rather hilarious 'stalking' angle on SmackDown Live. Whether or not that comes to fruition, given she's been booked for RAW and not SmackDown, remains to be seen.

Which brand would you like to see Nikki Cross on? Sound off in the comments!