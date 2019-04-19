WWE News: Nikki Cross teases 'stalking' storyline with SmackDown Live Superstar

Nikki Cross (left) has teamed up with several main roster Superstars during her time as a free agent in WWE

What's the story?

Former SAnitY member Nikki Cross has taken to social media so as to provide fans an update on her face-off with Shelton Benjamin which took place on the SmackDown Live episode before WrestleMania 35.

Cross is seemingly teasing her character engaging in a rather hilarious act of 'stalking', much to the horror of a paranoid Shelton Benjamin.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to whether Cross could be involved in a potential 'stalking' storyline with Benjamin.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Cross, Shelton Benjamin, and several other WWE Superstars faced off in a brawl on the WrestleMania 35 go-home episode of SmackDown Live.

The brawl appeared to have been booked in order to hype the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal for the male Superstars, as well as the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, ahead of 'Mania.

The heart of the matter

It was in the aforementioned brawl that Nikki Cross threw Mandy Rose over the top rope and then proceeded to taunt Shelton Benjamin, whom she came face-to-face with after having thrown Rose out of the ring.

In response to Cross' taunts and excitement in general, Benjamin simply told her to stop, and turned away from her following which Cross jumped on his back and caught him in a Sleeper Hold, which she didn't let go of despite him exiting the ring over the top rope.

Fast-forward to the present day, and Nikki Cross has uploaded their aforementioned SmackDown Live segment in a video on Twitter, with said video's second half featuring Benjamin entering a room.

Benjamin enters the room, and proceeds to ask a WWE staff member to check what's in a large box beside him.

Despite Benjamin being quite agitated and anxious about the same, the staff member opens it to reveal that there's indeed nothing of significance inside it. Benjamin then apologizes to him, and states that he's been under stress of late.

Furthermore, the staff member leaves the room, and Benjamin proceeds to take a seat; which is when Nikki Cross reveals herself from inside another box next to Benjamin, calling out the latter's name, and scaring him in the process... Fans can watch the hilarious segment below.

Hehe Shelton didn’t want to play....oh we will see about that hehehe @Sheltyb803



Hahahaha, what’s in the box Shelty?! pic.twitter.com/6Kccg1yRsR — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 18, 2019

What's next?

Nikki Cross is presently listed as a free agent by the WWE, however, the former SAnitY member has largely appeared on the SmackDown Live brand.

On the other hand, Shelton Benjamin presently performs for the WWE's SmackDown Live brand.

Would you like to see Nikki Cross' stalking of Shelton Benjamin be featured as a more prominent storyline on SmackDown Live? Sound off in the comments!