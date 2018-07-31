WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals her dream opponent and which Superstars she'd like to see return for Evolution

WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (right) is regarded as one of the best heels in professional wrestling today

What’s the story?

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss opened up on a myriad of topics.

Bliss noted a couple of legendary WWE Superstars whom she’d like to see at WWE Evolution this October. Besides, “The Goddess of WWE” also revealed which former WWE Superstar she’d like to face at Evolution.

In case you didn’t know…

Alexa Bliss is being praised by both fans and experts alike for her amazing list of accomplishments, over the course of her young career.

Bliss grew up as a huge professional wrestling fan and is known for being an ardent follower of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Alexa Bliss expounded upon the WWE’s Evolution event.

Upon being probed as to who would be on her dream card for the Evolution PPV, Bliss stated—

“Trish and Lita. Because, I was never able to work with them at the (2018) Royal Rumble, because I was the champion—Champions aren’t allowed in the Royal Rumble match, so I got to sit ringside which was really cool.”

“There was the nostalgia, the entrances, them coming back! And it was awesome getting to see it from a fan perspective. But, I would love to get into the ring with the girls who were in the Royal Rumble match.”

Furthermore, in response to the question as to who her dream opponent is—be it from the past or present, male or female—Bliss stated—

“Trish Stratus.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Besides, Bliss asserted that she’d love to face Stratus at the WWE’s upcoming Evolution pay-per-view.

What’s next?

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is presently set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV.

WWE SummerSlam will air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

On the other hand, the Evolution PPV event is scheduled to transpire at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss citing Trish Stratus as her dream opponent for Evolution? Sound off in the comments!