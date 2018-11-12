WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals her role in WWE going forward

There's been talk of Alexa Bliss transitioning into an Authority figure

What's the story?

Well, there's no doubt that Alexa Bliss has become one of the WWE's major players since her debut on the main roster, winning several Women's Championships across both brands.

Bliss' future, however, is seemingly up in the air since Little Miss Bliss suffered an injury, now reported to be several concussions. Earlier this week, it had been rumoured that Five Feet of Fury may very well soon be giving up life in the ring to become an authority figure - and now Bliss herself has opened up about it.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since her shock call-up to the main roster, Alexa Bliss has become a major player in WWE, showcasing her talents in the ring alongside her role as one of the best talkers in the wrestling industry today.

While the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion had gone from valet in NXT to staple of WWE television, competing on a regular basis, an injury has recently blighted Bliss' in-ring career - with her dream match against Trish Stratus at Evolution being meshed into a tag team match against Stratus and Lita before Bliss was pulled from in-ring action at the historic event completely.

This week on RAW, Alexa Bliss was named Team Captain for Team RAW's women's team at Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

After rumours emerged that Alexa Bliss was suffering from multiple concussions and may be transitioned from in-ring talent to authority figure, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has finally spoken out about her role in WWE going forward, confirming that she's not going anywhere and she will, indeed, be back.

What's next?

It needs to be said that Alexa Bliss would no doubt excel in any role she were to be in going forward, particularly if it involved Five Feet of Fury cutting promos - but it's great to know that she'll be back in the ring soon. How soon? Well, that remains to be seen, but we'll keep you updated. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Do you miss Alexa Bliss? Let us know in the comments section below.