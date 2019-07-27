WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals hidden meaning behind her new body art

WWE stalwart Alexa Bliss is charisma personified

What's the story?

"The Goddess" Alexa Bliss has now taken to her official social media accounts, so as to let fans in on the fact that she has got a couple of new tattoos, adding to her already impressive collection of body art.

While one of the tattoos is the phrase "you can", the other comprises the words "stand out". Besides, Bliss went on to explain the hidden meaning behind her getting the "stand out" phrase inked on herself as a part of her latest body art.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is widely respected and beloved in the professional wrestling business, not only owing to her brilliant character presentation and promo skills, but also due to the real-life challenges, she has overcome en route to stardom.

Bliss notably dealt with an eating disorder in her younger years and has often noted that she aims to inspire others who are faced with similar problems -- helping them overcome their challenges, just like she did.

The heart of the matter

On that note, while Alexa Bliss' fighting spirit and younger years have been thoroughly documented in several interviews, one of the most well-known facts is that "Five Feet Of Fury" is also a huge Disney fan.

Bliss noted on her Instagram story that the reason she got the "stand out" tattoo, is her love for Powerline, a character from The Goofy Movie (1995); as well as owing to the fact that she loves Disney as a whole.

Furthermore, yet another new tattoo that "Little Miss Bliss" has now inked on her body, is the phrase "you can". Fans can check out the photos of Bliss' new body art in the tweet below, and watch The Goofy Movie's "Stand Out" reference in the YouTube video below --

2 more for the collection ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/gGzeglAU3a — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 27, 2019

What's next?

Alexa Bliss is all set to face off in a singles non-title matchup against reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' new body art? Sound off!