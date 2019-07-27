×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Reason behind Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's botched promo revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
27 Jul 2019, 02:11 IST

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville perform for WWE's SmackDown Live brand
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville perform for WWE's SmackDown Live brand

What's the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a few notable details were expounded upon regarding the recent backstage segment wherein WWE SmackDown Superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville botched a promo.

Apparently, the Superstars' promo was aired live, owing to which the botched promo wasn't edited/rectified. Besides, further details on Rose and Deville's preparation for the segment, have also been noted.

In case you didn't know...

It was on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, that a backstage segment featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, witnessed Rose assert that she had persuaded Shane McMahon to give them a match next week.

In response to which, Deville seemingly botched her line, and opined that they get a tag team title match on next week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Rose then went on to explain that if they win the match, they'll get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The heart of the matter

It was noted on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had reportedly been practicing their promo all through the afternoon before SmackDown Live went on the air.

Furthermore, the backstage segment which featured Rose and Deville cutting the promo was reportedly aired live, which in turn could be a reason why the production team was unable to edit the botch.

Moreover, whether or not Rose and Deville receive a title shot against The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) on next week's episode of SmackDown Live, or if they ought to win a non-title match before eventually receiving a shot at Women's Tag Team Titles remains to be seen.

What's next?

One ought to note that reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics are rumored to be defending their titles in a Triple Threat Match against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) as well as the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, at the SummerSlam PPV event next month.

Advertisement

Also Read: Former WWE Champion blasts "armchair quarterbacks" and critics, more

What are your thoughts on the segment featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville? Sound off!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Mandy Rose Sonya Deville
Advertisement
WWE News: Mandy Rose discusses romance angle with Sonya Deville
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Mandy Rose is better than "The Man" Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mandy Rose responds to Otis' birthday wish
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown star writes birthday tribute to 'most beautiful woman alive' Mandy Rose
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown star expects to split from tag team partner
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Mandy Rose is "God's greatest creation"
RELATED STORY
3 Fantastic botches and mistakes that you missed this week on SmackDown Live (July 23rd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former SmackDown Women's Champion calls Mandy Rose "unsafe"; deletes tweet
RELATED STORY
6 Greatest facts about Mandy Rose
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar roasts Mandy Rose on landing magazine cover
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us