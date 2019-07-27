WWE Rumors: Reason behind Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's botched promo revealed

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville perform for WWE's SmackDown Live brand

What's the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a few notable details were expounded upon regarding the recent backstage segment wherein WWE SmackDown Superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville botched a promo.

Apparently, the Superstars' promo was aired live, owing to which the botched promo wasn't edited/rectified. Besides, further details on Rose and Deville's preparation for the segment, have also been noted.

In case you didn't know...

It was on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live, that a backstage segment featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, witnessed Rose assert that she had persuaded Shane McMahon to give them a match next week.

In response to which, Deville seemingly botched her line, and opined that they get a tag team title match on next week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Rose then went on to explain that if they win the match, they'll get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The heart of the matter

It was noted on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had reportedly been practicing their promo all through the afternoon before SmackDown Live went on the air.

Furthermore, the backstage segment which featured Rose and Deville cutting the promo was reportedly aired live, which in turn could be a reason why the production team was unable to edit the botch.

Moreover, whether or not Rose and Deville receive a title shot against The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) on next week's episode of SmackDown Live, or if they ought to win a non-title match before eventually receiving a shot at Women's Tag Team Titles remains to be seen.

What's next?

One ought to note that reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics are rumored to be defending their titles in a Triple Threat Match against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) as well as the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, at the SummerSlam PPV event next month.

