WWE News: Former WWE Champion blasts "armchair quarterbacks" and critics, more

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 525 // 26 Jul 2019, 03:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Being a WWE Superstar isn't an easy job, with high-risk maneuvers being commonplace in pro wrestling

What's the story?

In an interview with Sporting News, former WWE Champion AJ Styles opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Styles weighed in on reuniting with his old Bullet Club stable-mates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Additionally, "The Phenomenal One" spoke about his recent heel turn; as well as the "armchair quarterbacks" and critics, who keep criticizing professionals in the pro wrestling business.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were three of the most important members of Bullet Club during their time in NJPW, apart from others namely Finn Balor, Kenny Omega, etc.

While Styles, Anderson and Gallows, had previously performed as "The Club" on WWE TV programming, the trio recently reunited once again, and are now known as "The OC" (Original Club).

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles addressed his recent heel turn, and explained that he, Anderson and Gallows; presently need to perform as heels, in order to help build up other Superstars on the show -- However, he alluded that they could potentially turn face in the future.

Moreover, Styles noted that the trio are close friends in real-life, and that they travel the road together -- emphasizing that it's indeed awesome that they're back as a team on-screen as well.

Furthermore, Styles insinuated that while certain critics regularly criticize the in-ring performers and other professionals; if said critics were so very good at all things pro wrestling, they'd probably have an actual job in the professional wrestling industry.

Addressing Seth Rollins' recent comments, wherein "The Architect" hit out at certain critics who endlessly direct negativity toward hard-working Superstars, Styles stated --

Advertisement

"I totally understand where he's coming from."

"We're out there doing trying our best to entertain everyone to the best of our ability. It's not easy to do that and then you want to be arm-chair quarterbacks. Hindsight sucks. Everybody wants to do that. You can't do that."

What's next?

Reigning WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is presently involved in a feud with Ricochet, whom he defeated at Extreme Rules to win the title a few days ago.

Also Read: AEW News: Former WWE Superstar could appear for AEW, speaks on potential feud

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles' statements? Sound off!