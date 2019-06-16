WWE News: Alexa Bliss segment and Dolph Ziggler match announced for SmackDown Live

Raw's Alexa Bliss will be one of the 'Wild Card' Superstars on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

WWE is advertising that a segment involving Alexa Bliss will take place on the June 18 episode of SmackDown Live in Ontario, California, while Dolph Ziggler will compete in a one-on-one match ahead of his WWE Championship encounter with Kofi Kingston at WWE Stomping Grounds.

In case you didn't know…

Alexa Bliss won a Triple Threat match against Carmella and Charlotte Flair on the June 4 episode of SmackDown Live to earn a SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Stomping Grounds against Bayley.

The five-time main-roster champion, who has become allies with fellow Raw Superstar Nikki Cross in recent weeks, warmed up for the match by teaming with the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship, Lacey Evans, to defeat Becky Lynch & Bayley on the June 10 episode of Raw.

Meanwhile, in the main-event scene on SmackDown Live, Dolph Ziggler made his return in May after a four-month hiatus by attacking Kofi Kingston. The rivalry led to a WWE Championship match between the two men at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, which Kingston won, and Ziggler has since been granted a rematch inside a Steel Cage at Stomping Grounds on June 23.

Last week’s SmackDown Live ended with Ziggler teaming with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a losing effort against Kingston, Xavier Woods and the returning Big E in a six-man tag team match.

The heart of the matter

Five days before they go head-to-head at Stomping Grounds, it has been announced that SmackDown Women's champion Bayley will be the next guest on Alexa Bliss’ ‘A Moment of Bliss’ talk show on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

WWE is also advertising that Dolph Ziggler will prepare for his Steel Cage match against Kofi Kingston by facing Xavier Woods.

What's next?

WWE has been known to advertise matches and segments for SmackDown Live in advance before changing the script on the day of the show, so we will have to wait and see whether ‘A Moment of Bliss’ and Dolph Ziggler vs. Xavier Woods actually happen.