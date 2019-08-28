WWE News: Alexa Bliss shows off new inspirational back tattoo

Alexa Bliss

WWE Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss recently posted a photo on her official Instagram account, showing off her new back tattoo. Bliss posted a detailed caption alongside the photo, explaining the meaning behind the tattoo.

Bliss' WWE journey so far...

Bliss came up to the main roster in July 2016 and has been a mainstay in the big leagues ever since. She scored her first victory against Becky Lynch on an episode of SmackDown Live. Soon after, she defeated Lynch again in a Tables Match at the TLC PPV to become the SmackDown Live Women's Champion. Bliss has won the SmackDown Live Women's title on two occasions and the Raw Women's title three times.

Recently, she aligned with Nikki Cross and the duo won the Women's Tag Team titles in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match on Monday Night Raw.

Bliss posted the photo of her new back tattoo on Instagram, explaining the meaning behind it in vivid detail.

The hidden meaning

Bliss stated that the tattoo is currently getting to the healing phase. She then recalled how a Roman numeral tattoo she got years ago, didn't turn out the way she had planned and left a green/blue scar tissue. Bliss further stated that she met a tattoo artist named Stephanie, who helped her turn the embarrassing scar into something meaningful.

Her new tattoo includes a symbol that reminds her of her recovery from an eating disorder that she suffered from, in the past. Alexa revealed that her parents took her to Disney, where she actually began to eat and looked much healthier by the end of the week. Bliss cited this as the reason why there is a "hidden Mickey" in the design.

