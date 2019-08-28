×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Alexa Bliss shows off new inspirational back tattoo

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
402   //    28 Aug 2019, 11:17 IST

Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss

WWE Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss recently posted a photo on her official Instagram account, showing off her new back tattoo. Bliss posted a detailed caption alongside the photo, explaining the meaning behind the tattoo.

Bliss' WWE journey so far...

Bliss came up to the main roster in July 2016 and has been a mainstay in the big leagues ever since. She scored her first victory against Becky Lynch on an episode of SmackDown Live. Soon after, she defeated Lynch again in a Tables Match at the TLC PPV to become the SmackDown Live Women's Champion. Bliss has won the SmackDown Live Women's title on two occasions and the Raw Women's title three times.

Recently, she aligned with Nikki Cross and the duo won the Women's Tag Team titles in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match on Monday Night Raw.

Also read: Vince McMahon didn't react well to this week's SD Live script

Bliss posted the photo of her new back tattoo on Instagram, explaining the meaning behind it in vivid detail.

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

Now that it’s getting to that healing phase, Wanted to share my story of my newest tattoo. All of my Tattoos mean so much to me. A few years back Kailyn and I got Matching Roman numeral tattoos that mean so much to me. I love the look of white ink tattoos. I love that they heal like scars. I love that they look to be a part of my skin instead of on my skin. Unfortunately sometimes the tattoos don’t turn out the way as planned. My tattoo was done & I noticed it didn’t look like my other white inks. Either the stencil was tattood in, or the artist tattood with a different color ink. After having the tattoo gone over in white 6 times, lasered multiple Times ... it healed as a green/ blue scar tissue. I thought it was going to look that way forever. Until I met Stephanie. Stephanie is an amazing artist who took my ideas of turning this embarrassing now scar into something I’d love forever. This tattoo is a lace design that incorporates a lot of meaningful things to me. It includes an Eating disorder recovery symbol that blossoms into a flower for “new beginning” When I was hospitalized, my hospital room was decorated in tinker bell items because tink was my Favorite. So I have “ the second star from the right “ from Peter Pan hanging down. & last but not least, when I was at the worst part of my eating disorder, my doctor wanted to send me to the in patient center in Pittsburgh, because seeing 5 doctors a day wasn’t helping me. My parents made the decision to give me a break from seeing doctors all day everyday. It Was a constant reminder of how sick I really was. So before having to be sent away, my parents took me to disney world to give me a small break. Which happened to be the best thing for me. When I went to disney, i actually began to eat. Slowly but surely. By the end of the week, I had gotten so much healthier that I didn’t need to go away to Pittsburgh. So disney is not only my Happy place, it’s my Healing place. So there is a “ hidden Mickey” in the lace design. So all together this tattoo represents a crucial point in my life & I love the design Stephanie came Up with to represent this moment in my life 🖤

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

The hidden meaning

Bliss stated that the tattoo is currently getting to the healing phase. She then recalled how a Roman numeral tattoo she got years ago, didn't turn out the way she had planned and left a green/blue scar tissue. Bliss further stated that she met a tattoo artist named Stephanie, who helped her turn the embarrassing scar into something meaningful.

Her new tattoo includes a symbol that reminds her of her recovery from an eating disorder that she suffered from, in the past. Alexa revealed that her parents took her to Disney, where she actually began to eat and looked much healthier by the end of the week. Bliss cited this as the reason why there is a "hidden Mickey" in the design.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!

Tags:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us