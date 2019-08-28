WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon didn't react well to tonight's SmackDown Live script

Vince McMahon

It's being reported that Vince McMahon wasn't happy with the script of tonight's SmackDown Live one bit. The Chairman apparently ripped up tonight's script this afternoon.

Vince's history with changing scripts at the last moment

Vince McMahon is no stranger to last-minute changes. Vince has had a history of changing the scripts of weekly, as well as major shows at the last moment. One of the biggest and most well-known examples of this is the fact that Vince made the decision to end The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak at the last moment.

Reportedly, Vince thought that The Deadman would be done with pro-wrestling for good, after the 30th edition of The Show of Shows was done and dusted with, and wasn't expecting that he would return to WrestleMania ever again. This prompted him to change the script, convince The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar to follow the new angle, and put the streak to rest.

Vince did the same again the next year at WrestleMania 31 when Seth Rollins was told about the new finish to the main event during the segment featuring The Rock and Ronda Rousey. He was informed that he would be successfully cashing in his Money In The Bank contract in the final moments of the WWE World title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Vince's reaction to tonight's script

It seems like Vince wasn't a fan of what the writers came up with for tonight's edition of SmackDown Live. According to a tweet posted by Pro-Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Vince showed up backstage this afternoon and then proceeded to tear up the script.

Vince was tearing up tonight's show. Good or bad, this is a heavy Vince show tonight. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 27, 2019

It's worth noting here that Vince recently opened up on hiring Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, stating that the reason he hired them was that he didn't want to be "in the weeds" moving forward.

