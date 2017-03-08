WWE News: Alexa Bliss to fight SmackDown roster for Championship, betrayed by Mickie James

What’s the story?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was informed by General Manager Daniel Bryan that she will be defending her title against every available woman on the SmackDown roster.

She would then compete in a tag team match with Mickie James against Becky Lynch and Natalya but would be betrayed by James because the champ denied the veteran a title shot before their bout.

In case you didn’t know...

Bliss won the title back by beating Becky Lynch on an episode of SmackDown after losing it at Elimination Chamber to Naomi. Naomi relinquished the title owing to injury.

The heart of the matter

Excluding Naomi, who is currently out of action with an injury, and Nikki Bella, who will wrestle a mixed tag team match with John Cena at WrestleMania, there are six women who could possibly contend for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The following is a list of all the women available:

Becky Lynch

Carmella

Eva Marie (who hasn’t returned since her wellness policy suspension)

Mickie James

Natalya

Tamina (hasn’t wrestled on TV yet).

Eva Marie’s rumoured problems with the WWE may keep her from returning to WWE programming, so she isn’t a likely competitor. However, this could provide Tamina with an opportunity to come back to TV and make an impact.

Tamina has been wrestling at house shows for SmackDown, so she is cleared to wrestle and the WWE may just be waiting for the best time to reintroduce her to the SmackDown roster.

What’s next?

It would’ve been easy for James and Bliss to play out a betrayal angle in the match at WrestleMania, but the WWE decided to give it away on SmackDown instead. With the alliance no longer an angle that can be used in the match, the story for the SmackDown Women’s Championship becomes a little more interesting.

The last time a women’s title was defended in a multi-woman match was at WrestleMania XXX when Diva’s Champion AJ Lee defended the title against the entire women’s roster.

Sportskeeda’s take

With the announcement of the Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, SmackDown has booked almost all of their matches for their roster. This match will make for an interesting addition to the WrestleMania card and could easily enhance the pre-show or main card. The only question now is who will win the match?

There are a tonne of possibilities that SmackDown can go with from a returning Tamina to a newly debuting Asuka. We can only pray that Eva Marie doesn’t reemerge and win the match.

