WWE News: Ali comments on his loss against Elias at King of the Ring

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 257 // 04 Sep 2019, 07:45 IST

Ali has opened up on his loss to Elias

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, the WWE Universe witnessed an outstanding match between Ali and Elias, with the latter pulling off a shock victory.

Within minutes, Ali took to Twitter and commented on his loss, and also teased a potential character change.

King of the Ring 2019

After a hiatus of almost four years, WWE announced the return of the King of the Ring tournament, as competitors like Ricochet, Ali, Samoa Joe, and Andrade were confirmed for the tournament among other notable names.

Coming off the back of an Intercontinental Championship loss to Shinsuke Nakamura, Ali started off his King of the Ring Tournament with a major win over Buddy Murphy, but the former 205 live Superstar eventually fell short to Elias in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Ali teasing a potential character change?

The first SmackDown Live quarter-final match of the on-going King of the Ring 2019 Tournament featured Elias going head-to-head against Ali. The Drifter dominated the early stages of the match but Ali eventually found his way back into the contest.

Elias, however, eventually picked up the win when he hit the Drift Away after Ali missed the 450 splash. Following his loss, the former 'Heart and Soul of 205 Live' took to Twitter and posted a photo of him with a caption that read: It's getting a little dark in here.

Check out Ali's post below:

As of now, we still aren't sure what Ali's tweet indicated. However, taking his caption into consideration, we could say that the former 205 Live star could possibly be teasing a major change in his character. A heel turn could potentially be on the cards for Ali, given that he has now failed to win the Intercontinental Championship and the King of the Ring Tournament within the short span of a few months.