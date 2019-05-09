WWE News: Ali reveals that former WWE Champion pushed for him to be on SmackDown

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 430 // 09 May 2019, 10:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ali faced Andrade on the 7th May edition of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Mustafa Ali, or just Ali was the first of three superstars to be moved from 205 Live to the main roster. Since then, former Cruiserweight champions Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy have followed suit.

Ali was moved over to SmackDown Live a few months ago and he revealed to Talk Sport that it was a current champion who truly pushed for him to be a part of the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Ali, when he still ha the first name "Mustafa" was known as the "Heart of 205 Live". From the start, he was a babyface, making it all the way to WrestleMania to compete for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Though he never held the 205 gold, he was always highly regarded, with many fans feeling that he was the best Cruiserweight on the roster. Towards the turn of 2019, Ali got a chance and debuted on SmackDown Live, where he briefly feuded against then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, even pinning him at one point.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Talk Sport, Ali revealed that it was none other than current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan who pushed for him to debut on SmackDown. He said:

As far as Daniel’s involvement in it, I’ve heard a bunch of different stories, but I refuse to believe anything other than Bryan saw I was capable of doing or he wanted to give back because Bryan himself is a guy who struggled at cruiserweight just like we did,” Ali continued. “You know, smaller guys, work-rate guys, guys that might not get the best story or chance to show personality and he saw whatever he saw and I was fortunate enough to work him.

I would directly say if Daniel Bryan wasn’t involved I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”

Ali has since been an integral part of SmackDown, featuring on almost a weekly basis. His injury around February allowed Kofi Kingston to take the opportunity and eventually become WWE Champion.

What's next?

Ali has a long way to the top and it runs through the blue brand. Follow our weekly live coverage to see Ali's journey in WWE!