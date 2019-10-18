WWE News: Ali teasing a change in character

Ali

One of the more exciting Superstars on SmackDown in 2019 has been Ali. The former cruiserweight joined SmackDown at the end of 2018. He had great matches with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Andrade among many others.

After missing out a big opportunity at Elimination Chamber this year, Ali has been trying to regain the momentum he had built up prior to suffering an unfortunate injury. He posted an interesting video today on Instagram that may be teasing a shift in his character.

The Harbinger of Light

Prior to joining the Blue Brand and Red brand respectively, Ali and Cedric Alexander were known as "the Heart" and "the Soul" of 205 Live. Ali carried that positive energy and attitude over to his run as a member of the blue brand.

Unfortunately, an injury forced Ali out of perhaps his biggest opportunity to date. He was forced out of the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship and was replaced by Kofi Kingston.

We all know how things played out following that PPV as Kingston went on to capture the hearts of the WWE Universe and the top prize at WrestleMania 35. Through everything, Ali has kept his positive outlook, but today on Instagram, he teased that the light may soon be going out.

The video clip simply sees Ali looking at his hand and then almost swatting away the light. As fans know, he comes out to the ring with a lit up mask. A photo of darkness was also posted to Ali's Instagram after his defeat to Andrade, perhaps alluding to a potential turn to the dark side.

Polar opposites

Throughout his entire run on both 205 Live and SmackDown, Ali has been a force for the light. He has always tried to keep his head up and provide an uplifting example for people in need. His positive influence has helped to fuel his actions and he promised not to let his story be written by others or by things out of his control.

Could a huge character change be on the horizon for Ali? Stephanie McMahon announced Ali as the Harbinger of Light when he was officially drafted to SmackDown. These posts could be the harbinger of change that sees another star that is known for their positive outlook (like Bayley) giving in to darker impulses.

