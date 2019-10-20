WWE News: Ali to donate Crown Jewel earnings to charity

Ali will donate all of his earnings from Crown Jewel

Ali was announced as one of the last members of Team Hogan for their match at Crown Jewel last night on SmackDown, but it appears that he isn't happy about being booked in the match.

There were reports a few weeks ago that stated that many Superstars were still unhappy with Hulk Hogan because of his racist comments that became public knowledge back in 2015. Hogan has managed to get many fans back on his side, but it appears that some are still holding a grudge.

A real American...and Hulk Hogan. I’ve been added to Team Hogan on 10/31 at Crown Jewel. pic.twitter.com/nXaLO5zCjz — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019

Controversial Trip To The Middle East

Fans are also still unhappy with WWE for continuing to align themselves with Saudi Arabia since the country has been making headlines for a number of controversial reasons.

Ali donated all of his earnings from working Super ShowDown back in June since the Superstar was not happy about making the trip to the country and wanted to create something positive from the situation.

To clarify some reports, my earnings from the 10/31 event will be donated to @charitywater. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019

Ali has vowed to do the same once again to a company called CharityWater which is a charity that works to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in need around the world.

Ali announced this on his social media account after being named as one of the stars representing Team Hogan. As of writing, Team Hogan consists of Rusev, Ali, Shorty G, Ricochet and team captain Roman Reigns, whilst Flair has Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and team captain Randy Orton on his side. One space remains for Flair and it's expected to be a space that is filled when the two men are face-to-face on the final episode of SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel next week.

Hogan and Flair have been on opposite sides of the ring a number of times, but it's unknown what the winners of this match will earn after they collide in the Middle East on October 31st.

