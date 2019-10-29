WWE News: All 20 participants revealed for #1 contender Battle Royal at Crown Jewel

A Battle Royal guarantees pure chaos inside the squared circle

As previously reported, WWE Crown Jewel will feature a 20-Man Over-the-top Battle Royal Match to determine the #1 contender for AJ Styles' United States title. WWE has now announced the participants for the free-for-all.

The stacked card for Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is shaping up to be an intriguing card, with a bunch of matches that many are looking forward to. Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE title against Cain Valesquez, with Lesnar wanting to get back at Cain for the scar that he gave The Beast in their UFC fight 9 years ago.

Additionally, Tyson Fury will take on The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. These two big matches were set up mere days after the premiere episode of SmackDown Live on FOX, where Strowman and Fury had a confrontation, and Lesnar was attacked by Velasquez.

A huge tag team Turmoil Match will be contested too, to determine the best tag team in the world.

Lits of participants for the #1 contender Battle Royal

The 20-Man Battle Royal will take place on the Crown Jewel Kick-off show. The winner of the match will get a shot at AJ Styles' United States title on the same night. Here's the complete list of the participants that WWE has announced for the Battle Royal:

WWE 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh

Mojo Rawley

Erick Rowan

R-Truth

Sin Cara

The Brian Kendrick

Titus O'Neil

Tony Nese

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Apollo Crews

Buddy Murphy

Andrade

Drake Maverick

Eric Young

Luke Harper

Cedric Alexander

Heath Slater

Humberto Carrillo

No Way Jose.

WWE Crown Jewel will emanate from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31.

